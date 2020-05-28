ORLANDO, Fla. — Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center says it will have to furlough part of its staff starting June 1.

The Dr. Phillips Center is still closed, and is working to reopen safely

The Orlando venue said it would furlough half of its full-time and part-time team who help with activating shows and events, something that is not happening right now at DPAC.

The employees will continue to get health, dental and vision benefits.

DPAC said it received a CARES Act loan, which allowed it to keep the staff paid from March 13 through May 31.

"We are providing additional resources and doing all we can to help them as they navigate the transition," the announcement read.