ORLANDO, Fla. — The darker side of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is now brought to life with an all-new projection show at Universal's Islands of Adventure.
- New Harry Potter-themed projection show
- On select nights through November 15
- PREVIOUS STORY: Universal Sets Date for "Dark Arts at Hogwarts" Projection Show
It's called “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.”
Using projection mapping and special effects, you can see villains and sinister creatures basically “cloaking” the entire castle.
So you, the guest, are facing the powerful dark wizard Lord Voldemort, until the spell that's against the Dark Arts charm, is cast.
Dementors and creatures like Aragog the acromantula also make an appearance.
Other stuff is happening around Hogwarts too.
For the first time, you'll interact with Death Eaters in the village of Hogsmeade as they practice the Dark Arts.
Universal Studios Hollywood got this projection show before we did, back in April.
You can catch this projection show inside the Wizarding World - Hogsmeade on select nights through November 15.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything you need to know about Florida's theme parks. Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video, and more in our Attractions Insider special section!
- For breaking attractions news and specials, sign up to get our attractions breaking text alerts for up-to-the-minute attractions news.
- And don't forget to subscribe to our NEW email newsletter for announcements, recaps, insider tips, and quizzes, delivered to your inbox every Friday.