ORLANDO, Fla. — The darker side of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is now brought to life with an all-new projection show at Universal's Islands of Adventure.

New Harry Potter-themed projection show

On select nights through November 15

It's called “Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle.”

Using projection mapping and special effects, you can see villains and sinister creatures basically “cloaking” the entire castle.



So you, the guest, are facing the powerful dark wizard Lord Voldemort, until the spell that's against the Dark Arts charm, is cast.

Dementors and creatures like Aragog the acromantula also make an appearance.

Other stuff is happening around Hogwarts too.

For the first time, you'll interact with Death Eaters in the village of Hogsmeade as they practice the Dark Arts.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle, a new projection show, debuted tonight at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. In addition to the show, Death Eaters roam the streets of Hogsmeade. Beware! pic.twitter.com/nLjnHvjpDt — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 15, 2019

Universal Studios Hollywood got this projection show before we did, back in April.

You can catch this projection show inside the Wizarding World - Hogsmeade on select nights through November 15.