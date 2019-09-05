ORLANDO, Fla. – The Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle projection show will debut September 14, Universal Orlando announced Thursday.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle debuts September 14

New show will run select nights through November 15

Dementors, Death Eaters and other sinister creatures

The new show takes place in the Islands of Adventure side of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and run select nights through November 15.

In a departure from the previous Harry Potter projection shows, Dark Arts focuses more on the dark side of the wizarding world. During the show, Hogwarts Castle will be illuminated with images of Dementors, Death Eaters and other creatures, including Aragog. And, You-Know-Who may also appear.

The show will also feature special effects, lighting and a musical score by composer John Williams.

Once night falls, wisitors will also have a chance to come face-to-face with live Death Eaters.

"They'll eerily roam through Hogsmeade, lurking amongst guests--practicing the Dark Arts with complete disregard of wizarding laws," Universal said in a news release.

Dark Arts debuted at Universal Studios Hollywood in California earlier this year.