OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County School District is releasing plans for the new school year where parents will have two options for their children.

What You Need To Know Children can either go back into the classroom



Or they can continue remote learning



But there will be no hybrid option



Parents can choose either face-to-face learning in the classroom for their children or remote learning through Osceola Virtual School (OVS).

The district will no longer offer a hybrid option. OVS is accepting applications for the new school year on the district's website.

This decision comes at a time when cases in young people are rising and there is no timeline for when kids will be vaccinated just yet.

“We know that these increases are due in part to more highly transmissible variants, which we are very closely monitoring. And as more schools are reopening, it's even more important to make sure they do so safely with strict adherence to CDC guidance and for all of us to roll up our sleeves for a vaccine as soon as we can,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, during a press conference.

Lake County is planning to offer the same learning models.

In Seminole County, the district will offer face-to-face and virtual options, but the future of Seminole Connect is still up in the air.