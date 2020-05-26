STATEWIDE — The state’s largest teachers union meets later Tuesday to come up with a plan on how to safely get students back into the classroom.

The Florida Education Association officials says they have been pushing for state leaders to help with these reopening plans.

They asked the Florida Department of Education in late April to form committees to plan the reopening. However, union leaders say that has not happened yet, so they have moved forward.

The Florida Education Association will come up with recommendations on how to reopen Florida’s public schools, state colleges and universities.

Union leaders say to successfully open schools, students and parents must be confident classrooms are safe.

They have formed two committees to do this — one for Pre-K to 12th grade and one for higher education.

Union leaders say educators, parents and medical experts will all weigh in.

The topics of discussion include physical and mental health, students’ success and working conditions, along with funding.

The goal for the two committees is to have policy recommendations by the beginning of next week.