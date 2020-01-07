SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Another earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday and at 6.5 magnitude, it is considered a strong quake, even more powerful than the one that struck the U.S. territory on Monday.

The U.S. Geological Survey originally stated that Tuesday's quake registered as magnitude 6.56, but it has since been downgraded to 6.5.

There have been a series of quakes on the island in the last two weeks.

Early Tuesday morning, Puerto Rico's Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced tweeting out in Spanish that the government is activated and ready to assist.

Espero que todos estén bien. Estamos recibiendo la información de @NMEADpr y @DSPnoticias. Todo el componente gubernamental está activado y en ejecución. A nuestro pueblo calma y les exhortamos a que permanezcan seguros. — Wanda Vázquez Garced (@wandavazquezg) January 7, 2020

On Monday, a 5.8-magnitude quake struck the island, with its epicenter by Indios. It lead to widespread power outages and small landslides, with cars crushed and boulders blocking highways.

For those in Florida with family back on the island, getting in touch with loved ones was critical after seeing images of the aftermath.

"Sad, it's very sad for all the families that are suffering from this catastrophe," said Aldofina Ortiz who lives in Orlando and who has family living in Puerto Rico.