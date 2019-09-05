PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral is getting back up to speed Thursday after closing the port Monday due to Hurricane Dorian.

The U.S. Coast Guard opened the harbor on Wednesday, as soon as Dorian headed north.

On Thursday, six cruise ships are using the port, making it one of the busiest days of the year, as more than 30,000 passengers will disembark or embark.

Several of the cruise lines were forced to either cancel or extend sailings due to the hurricane.

The first ship Thursday morning was the Disney Dream. What was supposed to be a three-day cruise turned into six nights at sea.

Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas returned to port, after leaving on August 25. That turned a seven-night cruise into nearly two weeks at sea.

Five of the ships are homeported at Port Canaveral.

The sixth ship, the Carnival Ecstasy, is from Jacksonville, and it will be debarking and embarking passengers at Port Canaveral while JAXPort recovers from the hurricane.

The port saw little damage from Dorian, in fact, most facilities were reopened Wednesday, including the boat ramps.

Jetty Park and Exploration Tower are both set to reopen Friday.