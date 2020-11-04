In early voting, Floridians appear on course to approve a ballot measure that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

With 10.8% of votes counted statewide, 63% of voters say yes to the increasing the state minimum wage to $15 by 2026. The measure requires 60% approval for passage.

Most Florida polls closed at 7 p.m., but the counting of ballots continues.

If approved, the measure would mark a victory for service workers who carry Central Florida’s and Tampa Bay’s economies on their backs.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association stands among groups that oppose the amendment. It asserts on its website that passage “would be devastating to the hospitality industry, which is critical in the Sunshine State.”

Meanwhile, voters appear on the verge of turning back two measures that would affect Florida’s election system.

With 14.2% of ballots counted, 56.3% of voters say yes to Amendment 3, which would change the state primary system so that voters can cast ballots in the primaries for candidates of all parties, regardless of party affiliation. As it stands now in the primaries, Democrats and Republicans vote separately for their own party candidates, with the winners facing off in the general election.

Also, with 6.9% of precincts reporting, 51.2% of voters say no to Amendment 4, which asks voters if they want future ballot amendments to require two voter approvals instead of one.

All measures require 60% voter support for passage. They’re among six amendments on the Florida ballot.

Amendment 2: Minimum wage

Amendment 2 gradually would raise state’s minimum wage from $8.56 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026.

Prominent Orlando lawyer John Morgan emerged as a force behind the amendment, reportedly calling $8.56 an hour a “slave wage” that contributes to inequality.

A recent exclusive Spectrum News/Ipsos poll found that 70% of Florida residents said they supported incrementally raising the state’s minimum wage.

Yet some business owners and operators have said passage of the amendment could force them to lay off workers or to cut benefits. Opponents include Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals, and various chambers of commerce.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association says that, if passed, the measure “would have a devastating effect on businesses, decrease job opportunities, and raise prices for consumers.”

The amendment would require employers to raise Florida’s minimum wage to $10 in 2021. Then the minimum wage would increase by $1 a year until it reaches $15 an hour on September 30, 2026. Starting in September 2027, minimum wage increases would revert to adjustment for inflation, as now.

Amendment 3: Changing state primaries

Amendment 3 would change Florida elections. It proposes shifting state primaries to a so-called top-two system in which voters could choose from all candidates running for an office, not just those in a voter’s party.

The two candidates with the most votes in the primary would advance to the general election -- conceivably resulting in general elections that feature only the top two Democrats, the top two Republicans, or any combination of two candidates. But this wouldn’t apply to presidential races.

California and Washington maintain such top-two primary systems.

The state’s Democratic and Republican parties fought the switch, as did the League of Women Voters of Florida, which said it felt the amendment would disenfranchise people of color.

Amendment supporter All Voters Vote countered that the amendment could have the opposite effect. The organization emphasized its effort to help elections determine “the true will of the people.”

Amendment 4: Approval of amendments

Like Amendment 3, Amendment 4 would have a major effect on Florida’s elections process.

Amendment 4 asks Florida voters if proposed amendments should be approved not once but in two consecutive elections before becoming law. Florida thereby would join Nevada as the only states to require ballot initiatives to pass in two consecutive elections.

Citing the costs of such ballot initiatives, the League of Women Voters of Florida said it thought the amendment effectively would kill state citizen initiatives.

The ACLU of Florida agreed, saying it thought the amendment would “undermine the political power of Floridians.”

Keep Our Constitution Clean PC spearheaded the push for Amendment 4, suggesting that Florida’s constitution has been too easily and too often amended.