STATEWIDE — On Tuesday, the family and friend of the two main presidential candidates will be in Central Florida: Former President Barack Obama comes to Orlando and the president’s daughter-in-law stumps for him in Cocoa.

What You Need To Know Former President Barack Obama will be in Orlando



Lara Trump will be in Cocoa



President’s daughter Ivanka Trump will be in Sarasota



RELATED: Joe Biden Adds Stops Thursday in Tampa, Broward County as Campaign Heats Up in Final Days

Democratic candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is bringing out his not-so-secret weapon: Obama.

The former president is set to speak at noon, however, the location has not been officially announced to ensure social distancing, stated Biden’s campaign.

It is a sign Biden is pulling out all the stops in his quest for our swing state.

The former president was just in Miami on Saturday.

And Biden will be hitting up Tampa and Broward County on Thursday.

His Republican counterpart, President Donald Trump, has his daughter-in-law Lara Trump campaigning for him in Cocoa at noon at Sterling Stables before she heads to Panama City Beach and Pensacola.

The Cocoa event is open to the public, with general admission beginning at 11 a.m.

And Lara Trump is not the only family member campaigning for the president in Florida on Tuesday: The president’s daughter Ivanka Trump is stumping for him in Sarasota.

And Trump will be in South Florida on Wednesday.

Florida is one of the key swing states that the two candidates need to win. Remember in 2016, Florida was a close call.

Trump won the state by a 1-percent margin.

Florida is an important state to win, with 29 electoral votes up for grabs.