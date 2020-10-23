ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County election leader is preparing for the possibility there will be no clear winner coming out of Election Night.

The Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said with polls suggesting a tight presidential race, it might take time for an official result, but he said he trusts the process.

Cowles said despite the talk of possible election problems this year, his staff are working to ensure a problem-free day and voters should plan on a smooth general election.

However, there could be thousands of mail-in-ballots with irregularities, which could take a couple of days to sort out, which would cause a delay.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state voting systems have passed stress tests and workers have identified and fixed any problems.

He also said officials have been working with the FBI to ensure a secure vote.

“Our goal on this is have a safe, successful vote. Be able to certify a winner and make sure everyone has their voice heard,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis said election security is something officials are taking very seriously.

He said 2018 was uneventful, and so far the same can be said for this year, but officials are aware of the many potential security issues.​