DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic party officials in Iowa worked furiously Tuesday to deliver the delayed results of their first-in-the-nation caucus, as frustrated presidential candidates tried to claim momentum.

Technology problems and reporting "inconsistencies" kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday’s caucus, the much-hyped kickoff to the 2020 primary.

But to separate fact from rumor, there was no app failure in Iowa. There was no hack of the caucus systems there. Iowa is using three separate reporting systems to verify caucus results.

Overnight, the Iowa Democratic Party said there were some discrepancies from those reporting systems. So it is now contacting each caucus leader to verify results.

State party officials said final results would be released later Tuesday and offered assurances that the problem was not a result of a “hack or an intrusion.” Officials were conducting quality checks and verifying results, prioritizing the integrity of the results, the party said in a statement.

In the meantime, the candidates all gave what sounded like victory speeches as they head to New Hampshire next week.

So that leaves everyone waiting for a winner from the Iowa caucus — and not because it is too close to call.

Iowa Democratic officials are now going over the paper trail.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he had “a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa” once results were posted. “Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” he predicted.

“Listen, it’s too close to call,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said. “The road won’t be easy. But we are built for the long haul.”

And Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was most certain.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done, Iowa, you have shocked the nation,” he said. “By all indications, we are going on to New Hampshire victorious.”

Meanwhile, the first ever satellite Iowa caucuses took place in four locations in Florida on Monday night, including in St. Petersburg where Amy Klobuchar was the big winner, taking 48 votes out of 103 caucus goers.

