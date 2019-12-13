ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were shot, with one of them dying, after a car fired into another car on an Orange County intersection, confirmed the Orlando Police Department.

Intersection of Curry Ford Road, South Semoran Boulevard has reopened

No names or suspect information has been released by police

NEW INFO: @OrlandoPolice confirm three people shot this morning on Semoran one died in the hospital. Police are looking for the suspect @MyNews13 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) December 13, 2019

At around 2:32 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Curry Ford Road and South Semoran Boulevard, stated Lt. Ian Berkman of the Orlando Police Department.

Berkman wrote in a news release that people in one car shot into another car and hit a person.

That person was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, Berkman stated. That person eventually died, stated police.

@OrlandoPolice are investigating a shooting on Curry Ford Road and South Semoran. Police say people in one car shot at another car. One person taken to the hospital @MyNews13 #News13Orange pic.twitter.com/ILbokAa0D4 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) December 13, 2019

At this time, it is unclear if there was any kind of shootout between the cars and no names have been released.

Police say there is no suspect information, although they are looking for one.

At one point, police are not letting anyone through the intersection. However, parts of the intersection have since reopened.