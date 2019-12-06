COCOA, Fla. — The man accused of breaking into a Cocoa home and was shot and killed by someone in the home has been identified.

Authorities say Antonio Wallace tried to burglarize the home

Resident says Brophy Street area is seeing more crime

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, Antonio Wallace tried to burglarize the home on Brophy Boulevard by breaking the rear window, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

A person called 911 and said as Wallace, a 27-year-old Cocoa resident himself, was attempting to climb through the window, the person fired at him, deputies stated in a news release.

Wallace fell out of the window and when deputies arrived, they determined he was dead, authorities stated. Deputies released Wallace's name on Friday.

Gail Conner says this scene is becoming way too familiar in the neighborhood and Brophy Street is not what it used to be like 26 years ago.

"Yes, it is so sad because these people are so young and it's just sad because I feel so sorry for them for both of them. The person that got killed and the person who had to kill him and it's going to be a hard thing to deal with. I can imagine," Conner says.

Preliminary investigation indicates there may have been a second suspect at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Jennifer Straight of the Brevard County Sheriff'’s Office Homicide Unit at 1-321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).