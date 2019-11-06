BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Palm Bay, the fourth shooting in two days, where three men died on Tuesday, stated the Palm Bay Police Department.

Police did not say if the latest shooting is related to the 3 others

At around 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to Northview Street and Liberia Avenue and found a man shot, according to a lieutenant with the Palm Bay Police Department.

That man has been taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The man's identity has not been released.

Police did not say if Wednesday's shooting is related to the three fatal shootings that took place on Tuesday.

Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to Florida Avenue Northeast and Northview Street about a male with a gunshot wound, Palm Bay Police investigators say. That person died at the scene, they said.

A second male was found shot at Liberia Avenue and Henry Street, but Brevard County Fire Rescue could not save him, and he died at that scene, police said.

Investigators now think the two men, 23-year-old Jerome Harris and 21-year-old Jayln Decosto of Jacksonville, shot each other in a drug deal gone wrong.

Palm Bay Police also investigated a third shooting about 4 miles away from where the other two men were found.

A 61-year-old man was found dead at the 2000 block of Agora Circle at about 2:30 a.m. Police say this shooting was unrelated to the double homicide.

Police said they found the person of interest in this third shooting after a search in the area of Hickory Avenue NE and Lichty Street NE Tuesday afternoon. However, his name has not been released.