BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Bay Police Department is investigating three separate fatal shootings that happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The third shooting is not connected to the other two, police say

At around 12:39 a.m., police were called to Florida Avenue Northeast and Northview Street for a male with a gunshot wound, a police department lieutenant told Spectrum News 13.

That person would die at the scene, he said.

A second male was found at Liberia Avenue and Henry Street and the Brevard County Fire Rescue was treating him, but he eventually died at the scene, the police said.

The Palm Bay Police Department eventually found a third male dead at the 2000 block of Agora Circle, about four miles from where the other two males were found, he said.

The police say the first two shootings are connected, but not the one that happened at Agora Circle.