ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Possible human remains were found Friday in a search on a St. Cloud property for clues into the missing-persons case of Nicole Montalvo, who was last seen there Monday dropping off her 8-year-old son.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said investigators "uncovered the possible remains of a human being" on the 5-acre property, where they began digging Thursday evening. He said the remains were found in the back of the property on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

The Medical Examiner's Office also was called to the scene.

#BREAKING - ⁦@OsceolaSheriff⁩ says investigators have uncovered HUMAN REMAINS at St. Cloud property where they've been searching in their overall search for missing mom. He says it's still unclear who's remains they are.



Deputies said Montalvo had stopped by Monday night to drop off her son with his father and grandparents, who live there. She hadn't been seen since. Her cell phone was turned off, and her 1999 Honda was found abandoned on Big Sky Boulevard, deputies say.

As of now, her estranged husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, is not a suspect or person of interest but is not cooperating with this investigation, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Montalvo is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222.