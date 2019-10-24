ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman last seen in St. Cloud, and her disappearance is being called suspicious.

Nicole Montalvo was last seen Monday evening. Deputies say she was dropping her son off with his father and grandparents on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Deputies say Montalvo was supposed to pick up her son Tuesday from Harmony School, but she never made it.

Montalvo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey shirt. Deputies say her cell phone has been turned off.

If you know anything about Montalvo's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office immediately at 407-348-2222.