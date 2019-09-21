ORLANDO, Fla. — A Saturday morning shooting at an Orange County apartment has left two adults dead and a 14-year-old girl injured, according to deputies.

At around 6:16 a.m., deputies arrived the Cypress Run Apartments at the 2300 block on Lynbrooke View Court, off of Goldenrod Road, in Orlando for a 911 call, where they found a 38-year-old man dead from "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," stated the Orange County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

A 35-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The teenager was found with a gunshot and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The deputies stated that all three knew each other, but would not release their relationship with one another or their names.