ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators need the public's help tracking down a man who they say tried to grab a boy as he was leaving an Orlando school.

Deputies say that the boy is OK

Suggestions offered to keep children safe

A 12-year-old boy told deputies at the Orange County Sheriff's Office that as he was leaving Legacy Middle School on Lake Underhill Road and riding his bike on Lake Underhill Road on Friday when a man rode by him on his bike and tugged on his backpack.

The boy was not hurt and was able to get away.

NEED TO IDENTIFY: On 8/16, a boy, 12, was riding his bike on Lake Underhill from Legacy Middle when the subject rode by him on his bike and tugged on his backpack. The boy was not harmed. If you recognize this person, please call @CrimelineFL. pic.twitter.com/UZCD6Ce6Lw — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 19, 2019

An artist sketch has investigators looking for a man with a beard and a very noticeable forehead tattoo depicting two hands praying.

If you recognize the man, call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, abductions by strangers are the rarest type of cases of missing children. However, if they do happen, it is most likely when a child is heading to or from school.

KidsHealth.org offers suggestions for parents to teach their children:

Never accept gifts or candy from a stranger

Never go anywhere with a stranger

Say "no" to anyone who tries to make you do something you have said is wrong

Ask for permission to leave house, yard or play area