DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An alleged intoxicated father apparently threw his son into the ocean at 1 North The Beach to "teach him to swim" and then jumped off the Main Street Pier into the Atlantic Ocean, according to authorities.

John Bloodsworth says he was going to jail for being awesome

The father has been charged with aggravated child abuse, other charges

He was allegedly seen doing backflips off the Main Street Pier

The child was deemed OK and his mother took him home

Bloodsworth told News 13 the police twisted his words around

A Daytona Beach Police Department officer saw at 1 North The Beach in Daytona Beach at around 8:14 p.m., Monday, John Bloodsworth jumping off the Main Street Pier, according to an affidavit.

While the officer was detaining the 37-year-old Daytona Beach resident, concerned bystanders and witnesses told the officer that they saw Bloodsworth carrying his 5-year-old son into the water 50 feet north of the pier and threw his son into the ocean, which was about 4 feet deep at that location, the affidavit confirmed.

"The son could be seen struggling to tread water and making no progress in any direction towards shore or back to Bloodsworth. Bloodsworth was heard yelling 'go back' while making no effort to help the son," described the affidavit.

At one point, the father was observed going up to the Main Street Pier, "doing backflips" into the water and watching his son struggle, continued the affidavit, adding that the boy was seen unattended for 12 to 15 minutes.

The boy eventually made it back to land, where bystanders were drying him off and consoling the crying child.

Bloodsworth, with slurred speech and an "aroma of alcohol on his breath," spontaneously told the officer that he was teaching his son how to swim, according to the affidavit.

The officer informed him there were no lifeguards on duty at that time, there was a moderate risk of rip currents and the area was marked with signs that stated "no water activity between the sign and the pier," according to the deputy.

Bloodsworth did tell the officer that he allegedly had five beers before going to the beach with his son and the officer discovered a small glass-smoking pipe and a clear plastic bag with a green leafy material in his bag, with the father saying it had no THC in the substance, stated the affidavit.

However, Bloodsworth did not say anything more about the substance after he said he bought it at a local mall. The substance was seized and will be tested.

When informed that his child would be taken to the Department of Children and Families, "he stated he did not care where his child went since he was going to jail," the affidavit confirmed.

However, Bloodsworth did provide the officer with his wife's contact information and she came to collect her child.

While being booked at the Volusia County Beach Safety Headquarters, Bloodsworth allegedly made spontaneous announcements, such as he would be "coming back to the pier to jump off every day," that he was "going to jail for being awesome" and that he would bring his daughter to jump with him next time he goes to the pier, the affidavit stated.

He was eventually taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Bloodsworth has been charged with:

Aggravated abuse of a child resulting in physical or mental injury (a felony)

Disorderly public intoxication

Swimming within 300 feet of a Volusia County Beach pier

In a phone interview with Spectrum News 13, Bloodsworth said that his son — who is 6 and has given him a high five since the incident — is fine and has been swimming in pools for five years.

He also said that his own father did the same thing to him when he was 6 years old and learning how to swim.

"I knew what I was doing," he said, who is a U.S. Navy veteran.

He also was adamant that he was sober during the entire incident.

"I was not intoxicated," he said, alleging that he was not given a breathalyzer but was on medical marijuana.

Bloodsworth also contested the affidavit, saying he only had four beers, not five. He claimed that everything that he said was twisted around by the police.

"It is what they do," he said, adding his opinion that law enforcement twists the words of everyone regardless of race.

He did admit that he jumped off the pier, only because he never did it before.

"I'm not a normal person," he said. "I have a tendency to do things I have never done before."

John Bloodsworth allegedly told authorities that he was "going to jail for being awesome". (Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue)