ORLANDO, Fla. — An 8-year-old boy called 911 after witnessing his stepfather strangling his mom in their Orange County home on Monday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Lindsey has been charged with second-degree murder

Authorities: He claims that she attacked him first with a knife

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies got a 911 call from the boy at about 6:44 p.m. During the phone call, the boy was described as "extremely distraught" and could be heard screaming at his stepfather to stop, the affidavit said.

Investigators on Tuesday identified the stepfather as Jason Lindsey, 36, and the boy's mom as Tyneel Lindsey, 38.

When deputies arrived at an apartment at the Rialto Luxury Apartments on the 7300 block of Sand Lake Road, they got the boy out for his safety and then conducted a search of the home. That's when they said they found Jason Lindsey walking out of a closet in the bathroom with blood on his clothes, the affidavit said.

Tyneel Lindsey was found on the floor of the closet in the master bedroom, unresponsive and covered in blood, the document continued.

She was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.

Jason Lindsey was taken to and interviewed at the Orange County Sheriff's Office Central Operations Building on Colonial Drive in Orlando.

During the interview, Jason Lindsey claimed that the two argued in the master bedroom about him being unfaithful after Tynell Lindsey found a condom in his vehicle and that over the course of the fight, she allegedly scratched his face with her nails, according to the affidavit.

She left the bedroom to go into the kitchen to grab a knife and then returned and "rushed him," Jason Lindsey told investigators, stated the affidavit.

While he avoided being cut and was able to wrestle the knife from her, Jason Lindsey said he "kinda lost it" and allegedly choked Tynell with one hand while he stabbed her with the knife in the other, the affidavit revealed.

While he said he was defending himself, he did admit she was unarmed and on the floor "when he chocked and stabbed her repeatedly," stated the affidavit.

He has been charged with second-degree murder with a weapon and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Editor's note: The affidavit has two different spellings of Tynell Lindsey's first name and Spectrum News decided to go with the second spelling.