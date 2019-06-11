ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway in the Doctor Phillips neighborhood of Orlando after a woman died following an incident deputies are calling “domestic in nature.”

Woman dies from injuries following domestic incident

Deputies said they found her "severely injured"

Suspect in custody, not yet identified

Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a news release said deputies responded to the 7300 block of Sand Lake Road at the Rialto Luxury Apartments around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

They found a severely injured female victim, along with a suspect.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect at the scene is in custody, though authorities have not yet identified them. No one else is being sought in relation to the victim’s death.

Deputies have no further information at this time. They say they're still in the early stages of their investigation.

Spectrum News 13 will provide you with the latest details as they become available.