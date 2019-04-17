NATIONWIDE — An urgent manhunt is on the way for a Florida woman accused of making threats to Columbine High School in Colorado.

The FBI says she traveled from Miami to Colorado Monday night and somewhere along her trip, investigators say 18-year-old Sol Pais made some concerning threats to Columbine High School, which forced the school and about 20 others to go on lock down Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the FBI was made aware of the threats to Columbine High School and more than a dozen schools were locked down.

We apologize for notifying families late at night, however we want to share info as soon as we have it. The following message is being sent to families/staff via phone, text, email. May take some time to cycle through all recipients. See thread. pic.twitter.com/MAPhu5eDy6 — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 17, 2019

The FBI says the threats were seen as credible because Pais is infatuated with the Columbine shooters Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold.

Authorities say Pais stopped and picked up a weapon.

"She departed the airport and went to a store where she did procure a weapon. She obtained a pump-action shotgun and ammunition," stated Dean Phillips, a FBI special agent in charge of the Denver field office.

If you have tips regarding Sol Pais or her whereabouts, please email DenverFBITips@fbi.gov or call 303-630-6227. https://t.co/FcaTOJeCap — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

According to a CNN affiliate in Miami, Pais' family has asked her to turn herself in.

School officials say this is even more concerning because the country is just three days away from the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, which claimed the lives of 12 students and one teacher.

The Jerfferson County Sheriff's Office in Colorado described Pais as a white female, 5 foot, 5 inches tall with brown hair. She was last seen in a black T-shirt, camouflage pants and black boots.



She was spotted in the Jefferson County foothails, stated the Sheriff's Office.