ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are continuing the search for two men accused of stealing a car and sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint at an apartment complex off of Kirkman Road in Orlando on Monday.

Incident happend at Summerfield Apartments

Police searching for 2011 white Prius with plate number IG37AF

The Orlando Police Department say the suspects held a man and a woman at gunpoint at about 4 a.m. at the Summerfield Apartments on South Kirkman Road, north of Conroy Road.

Authorities say one suspect focused on taking the car, a 2011 white Toyota Prius with license plate number IG37AF, while the other man raped the woman

A sketch of one of the suspects believed to be involved in the incident has been released.

The only description of the men are that they were wearing hooded sweatshirts and pants, and one of them wore glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).