ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police are looking for two men accused of carjacking and raping a woman at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

It happened at about 4 a.m. at the Summerfield Apartments on South Kirkman Road, north of Conroy Road.

Orlando Police said in a news release said that two masked men threatened a man and woman at gunpoint.

One of the men stole their car, a 2011 white Toyota Prius with license plate number IG37AF, while the other man sexually assaulted the woman and ran off, police said.

One apartment complex resident said it's the type of violence he was trying to escape in Venezuela.

"My city of Caracas, it has one of the highest murder rates in all of the world, and we immigrated to this country for peace," Juan Rodriguez said. "If you are telling me now that I (am) having a little bit of Caracas in here, well that means I am going to have to start getting to move."

The only description of the men are that they were wearing hooded sweatshirts and pants, and one of them wore glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).