ORNAGE COUNTY, Fla. — President Joe Biden’s massive plan to bring relief from COVID-19 to Americans cleared a massive hurdle over the weekend when the bill passed in the Senate.

What You Need To Know Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida eyeing passage of bill



Food bank leaders say bill includes an extension of SNAP



RELATED: Senate Passes Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Bill: "There Are Brighter Days Ahead"

The $1.9-trillion plan is now one step closer toward becoming a reality but there is still a major stepping stone ahead this week before it could be signed into law.

The Senate passing the Biden administration’s COVID-19 relief plan on Saturday effectively sends its version of the bill back to the House of Representatives.

On Tuesday, they’ll take a look at the changes made before taking it to a vote and potentially, sending it to Biden for his signature.

If the Senate’s version does move forward, it will include funding for reopening schools, the vaccine rollout, a $300 unemployment benefits extension, along with the hotly watched $1,400 direct payments for Americans making under $80,000 or families making $160,000.

The bill also includes an extension of a 15% benefit increase to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, making sure families can put food on their tables.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida leaders say that is needed. It is stretching thin, providing food for twice as many people because of the pandemic, but they say those SNAP dollars go further.

“It's not just about how we can feed the line, it’s about shortening the line. And one of those great programs is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP because for every meal that food banks like Second Harvest put out into the community, SNAP puts out the equivalent of nine meals. We can’t do nine times what we’re already doing,” said Kelly Quintero, director of Advocacy and Government Relations for Second Harvest Food Bank Central Florida.

A lot of people turning to food banks right now are hospitality workers who have been laid off or impacted by the pandemic, Quintero said, most of them coming in for help for the first time.

If approved, this bill would provide additional funding that allows families to purchase the food they need to shop directly at stores.

The House is expected to vote on the COVID-19 relief bill Tuesday.

The Biden administration stated it is hopeful it will pass quickly. And Democrats are on a deadline to get this done, as unemployment benefits run out on March 14 and they want this package passed quickly so ​Americans don't see a lag in funds.