ORLANDO, Fla. — Thursday is day two of a FEMA-supported, large-scale coronavirus vaccination site in Orlando, and the second day of Florida’s expanded eligibility of the vaccine.

The site at the Valencia College West Campus, which takes both appointments and walk-ups, is a partnership between the state and the federal government.

What a difference from yesterday. The line for the FEMA-supported site in Orlando stretches through the parking lot.

The state handles registrations and vaccine eligibility, while the federal government handles the operational logistics and provides additional staffing, according to a FEMA spokesperson.

Around 1,800 people were vaccinated there Wednesday, according to on-site organizers. The site is capped at administering 2,000 doses daily.

“We keep the amount of vaccines on site to do what we need to do, with the full acknowledgment that there’s other sites in the state that need other vaccines available,” explained U.S. Army Lt. Col. Troy Fisher, the officer in charge of the site. “There’s a supply chain management piece that goes on at the state level to coordinate to make sure that we’re not wasting any vaccines.”

As of Wednesday, the following people ages 50 and up are eligible: sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, and employees at kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

That is in addition to the individuals 65 and older and frontline health-care workers who previously had been eligible.

Individuals deemed by a physician to be extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 are also eligible to be vaccinated at the state’s federally supported vaccination sites, providing they present a Department of Health form signed by their doctor. That was a change announced Wednesday morning.

Valencia College is one of four federally-supported sites in Florida open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.