It's a potentially big step in the direction of protecting more Floridians from COVID-19, but Gov. DeSantis's new executive order leaves a number of important questions unanswered. Spectrum News reached out to Jay Wolfson, professor of public health, medicine, and pharmacy at USF Health to find out where we stand.

Who is eligible to receive the vaccine under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new executive order?

People under 65 who are considered extremely vulnerable

What conditions qualify as making a person vulnerable to COVID-19?

Florida has not released an official list

Do people under 65 need a doctor’s note to get vaccinated?

Yes, and their doctor must fill out form from the Florida Department of Health

Is the form available from the Florida Department of Health?

No, but some health experts expect it to be released this week.

How will the form be made available?

It remains unclear if the form will be available online for physicians or mailed to patients to bring to their doctors.

Besides those deemed extremely vulnerable, who else is now eligible to get vaccinated under the executive order?

Those 50 years of age and older who are sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, or K-12 school employees

Will you still need an appointment to get the vaccine?

Yes, the vast majority of state, county, and commercially-run sites require appointments for vaccinations.

Is there a plan in place yet to help people get the vaccine who don’t have a personal physician?

No, but it is a concern for health experts.