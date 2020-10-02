WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump had a busy week this week, as one might expect with less than a month to go until the election.

The president traveled to three states, including a stop in Cleveland, Ohio, for a memorable debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, his Democratic challenger.

The news comes on the heels of top Trump aide Hope Hicks testing positive for coronavirus. Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, and on Air Force One to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate in Cleveland.

Here is a look at Trump's busy schedule from this week:

MONDAY, SEPT. 28

Trump surveys a truck produced by Lordstown Motors on the White House South Lawn at an event attended by two members of Congress and three representatives from the Lordstown, Ohio, manufacturer.





Trump holds a Rose Garden event to announce an administration effort to distribute millions of coronavirus test kits to states, which is attended by administration officials including Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and state officials.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 29

Trump travels to Cleveland for a colorful presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden. The two men are both tested ahead of the debate and stand behind lecterns positioned a good distance from one another. They do not wear masks during the faceoff.





Hicks traveled with the president to the debate, part of a large entourage that travels to Ohio with Trump aboard Air Force One for the debate, including members of the Trump family.







Despite being seen in masks upon arrival, Trump's family members were photographed not wearing masks, violating debate rules.





WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30

Trump travels to Minnesota for a fundraiser at a private home in suburban Minneapolis and an outdoor rally in Duluth.





Hicks feels unwell on the return trip and isolates herself aboard Air Force One

THURSDAY, OCT. 1

Hicks tests positive for COVID-19.





Trump flies to his Bedminster resort in New Jersey for a private fundraiser. Several aides who were in proximity to Hicks scrap plans to accompany Trump







Trump announces in a phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News that he and the first lady are being tested for the coronavirus.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2

Trump announces that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.