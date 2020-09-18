NATIONWIDE — A new study from a peer-reviewed medical journal outlined the real risks teachers and staff face with in-classroom learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What You Need To Know Men are more likely than women to be at higher risk of getting coronavirus



Study looked at health, socioeconomic and employment information



You can review the study here

According to the study from Health Affairs, U.S. teachers and staff are more likely to get severely ill. Obesity is the primary factor, putting them in that group, stated the study.

The study also found between 42 percent and 51 percent of all school employees are in the CDC’s higher-risk category.

It also found 58 percent of so-called low-skill support staff are at an increased risk compared to 38 percent of teachers and teacher assistants, and 39 percent of administrators and high-skill support staff.

Men are also more likely than women — and Black people more likely than whites — to be at this higher-risk.

The study looked at data from an annual survey, conducted by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, which breaks down health, socioeconomic and employment information.

The findings also looked at opportunities for potential spread to employees who are at higher risk.

The findings also examine how many at-risk people overall are somehow connected to schools for potential transmission.