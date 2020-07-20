ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The first weekend of self-swab tests is complete at the Orange County convention center as the state's self-swab pilot program made its debut.

The testing site now offers both nurse-administered testing and the new method.

The Florida Association of Public Information Officers says the site will offer 500 of the self-swab tests per day, for people age 5 and up.

Katie Pellarin is a teacher, and mom to two young kids.

She says she feels relieved knowing she has the option to not only take her daughter to get tested if she gets sick, but to have the option to handle the test.

“I would feel comfortable administering it myself. I think that would be maybe a little bit easier,” said Pellarin.

Florida’s self-swab pilot program just kicked off over the weekend.

The state-run Orange County site says it has completed hundreds of the new tests.

While you have to be 18 or older to have a nurse swab you, the self-swab is open to anyone over the age of 5.

“I think that the more we can test this community, then the safer we’re all going to be,” said Pellarin.

If you opt for self-swab, you or your child must have symptoms. Five hundred of those tests will be available each day at the convention center.

You’re encouraged to register online in advance, to save yourself time.

Speaking of saving time, officials say results of the self-swab test are available after about three days, which is a much quicker turnaround than many Orange County families have experienced with traditional testing.

As a teacher getting ready for schools reopening, Pellarin says she’s glad more families, and now students in the community can have access to this testing.

“I think no matter what your situation is going to be this fall, whatever that looks like, again the opportunity to get more and more people tested in the long run is I think what’s going to keep everybody safer in the community,” said Pellarin.

The convention center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week for testing.

It’s 100% drive through testing. And you can pre-register for the self-swab test at www.doineedacovid19test.com