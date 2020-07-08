STATEWIDE — In little more than a month, students around Florida will head back to the classroom since the state’s Department of Education is mandating that school leaders open brick-and-mortar schools.

President Donald Trump is throwing his support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis and putting pressure on school leaders around the country to open up.

“It’s very important for the well being the student and the parents. So, we’re going to be putting a lot of pressure on — open your schools in the fall,” Trump said.

The state mandate gives families the option to continue virtual eduction if needed and leaves some room for school leaders to make decisions based on the pandemic situation in their specific district.

DeSantis said that although cases in Florida are spiking, the state is in a better place than in March to deal with the cases.

“We obviously, you know, wanna see get over this wave as soon as possible. We have the tools in place to be able to deal with it,” DeSantis said.

Several school districts have outlined their plans for re-opening classrooms in the fall.

Some districts are considering daily temperature checks at school entrances and bus stops, requiring staff to get COVID-19 testing and face coverings for students.

However, even with all of the precautions, the National Education Association said many teachers are panicking and it is not safe to open up classrooms in the fall.

“There is no infectious disease expert and that includes those pediatricians that said we have to consider the mental health of children. Of course, we do — but they didn’t say at the expense of their physical health,” President of the National Education Association Lily Eskelsen Garcia said.

Local teacher unions have also come out strongly against reopening. The Orange County Teachers Union stated, “CTA will not support a reopening plan that could expose students, teachers or their families to illness, hospitalization or death.” ​