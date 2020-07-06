STATEWIDE — After breaking the record for daily coronavirus cases and surpassing the 200,000 total cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, the Florida Health Department reported more than 6,000 new cases on Monday.

The Florida Department of Health reported on Monday 6,336 new cases, with 47 deaths and 150 hospitalizations.

It was reported that Orange County has 375 new cases while Polk County has 276, with Volusia County recording 119 and Osceola County with 102.

Polk County has nine new deaths, the department reported on Monday, with Orange County and Osceola County each reporting two.

On Saturday, the health department reported 11,458 cases of the coronavirus and on Sunday, the state broke the 200,000 mark for total COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, the total coronavirus cases for the Sunshine State is 206,447.

The state follows New York and California for the most coronavirus cases in the United States.

The state positivity rate since the pandemic began now stands at 9.23 percent. But the past seven-day rolling average is more than 18 percent.

Remember the goal, according to federal reopening guidelines, is to stay below 10 percent.

We're also getting new numbers on the amount of the Transportation Security Administration officers who have the virus at Orlando International Airport. At least 18 officers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

The Transportation Security Administration confirms two officers tested positive Friday. The workers were placed on administrative leave after receiving the results.