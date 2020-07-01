STATEWIDE — According to the Florida Health Department on Wednesday, there are more than 6,500 new coronavirus cases for the Sunshine State, nearly 500 more from the day before.

There are 6,563 cases reported on Wednesday, stated the Department, with 45 new deaths and 245 hospitalizations.

Tuesday’s numbers were 6,093 cases with 58 new deaths and 226 hospitalizations.

Some counties in the Central Florida and Tampa Bay areas saw increases from the day before. Orange County’s new numbers are 560, while the previous day was 300.

Polk County also saw a climb, from 154 on Tuesday to 212 on Wednesday. Osceola County went from 107 to 138.

In fact, Seminole and Volusia counties have very similar numbers on Wednesday, with 116 and 114, respectively. The day before, Seminole County had 89 new cases while Volusia County had 81.

The department also reported on Wednesday that Polk County has four new deaths while Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties each recorded one new death.

Area testing sites are also working to keep up with the increased demand. For example, the Orange County Convention Center has gone from 250 tests when they opened in March to more than 1,800 on Monday.

Health experts say the high rate of infection is coming from community spread of the coronavirus and until that is addressed, testing demand will stay high.