SANFORD, Fla. — Bars across Central Florida remain closed after the state of Florida banned the consumption of alcohol at bars in an effort to curb the spike in positive coronavirus cases. But one Central Florida bar owner says that’s unfair.

What You Need To Know Central Fla. bar owner believes state unfairly targeting bars



Officials banned alcohol consumption at bars to curb COVID-19 spread



COMPLETE COVERAGE: Spectrum News | CDC | Florida Department of Health

Paul Williams owns bars in Sanford, and he believes the state is unfairly blaming bars for the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s just an easy scapegoat for them,” Williams said.

“Every day you’re closed the bills keep coming but no money keeps going into the register.”

Williams says he and his employees have been on a rollercoaster since the pandemic started. In May, after more than two months closed, bars were allowed to reopen along with gyms and retail stores as part of Florida’s Phase 2 reopening.

But last Friday, the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation suspended the consumption of alcohol at bars, saying there was a correlation in the spike in COVID-19 cases and that Phase 2 reopening.

Seminole County health officials say there were a cluster of cases linked to local establishments, but say they can’t release more information about specific cases or where they’re linked to.

The state is allowing stores and gyms to remain open and for restaurants to still operate as they have been — including serving alcohol.

“There are so many other industries where people are just as close (in bars) and are just as likely to pass the virus along,” Williams said.

Williams says he’s been proactive at keeping his bars safe, even testing his employees. He says after one employee at West End Trading Company recently tested positive for COVID-19, he temporarily closed the bar before the new state mandate. He says no other employees tested positive and he doesn’t believe there was an outbreak that happened at one of his bars.

Williams says luckily one of his bars, Celery City, serves enough food to stay open, but he says the longer the state mandate goes on, the harder it is for his employees.

“I’m going to have to watch a bunch of my friends with their entire life investment go down the tubes,” Williams said.

Williams says he believes by regularly testing his employees, keeping customers socially distanced, and requiring employees to wear masks, his bars can operate safely.​​