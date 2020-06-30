STATEWIDE — On Wednesday, July 1, Gov. Ron DeSantis' moratorium on evictions and foreclosures during the coronavirus pandemic are set to expire and advocates want an extension.

On Tuesday, housing reform advocates will gather outside the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee to call on DeSantis to extend that moratorium.

It would be up to the governor to extend this moratorium, and housing reform advocates want to see it done.

They are also calling for state-provided rent relief and mortgage assistance for working-class landlords.

Last week, the governor announced $250 million in CARES Act funding for rental and mortgage assistance.

But on Tuesday, advocates will call on DeSantis to extend the moratorium by 90 days. This moratorium was set to expire June 1, but the governor extended it to July 1.

It is unclear what the advocates are calling for would coincide with the governor's $250 million plan.

This comes as thousands of Floridians are still out of work and unable to make payments during the pandemic, including James Simon of Orlando.

"Pushing the eviction notice to back in July, it helps but it doesn't solve the issue. You know, it does help but at the end of the day, we are still liable for the rent," Simon told Spectrum News in early June .

Housing reform advocates are also calling on DeSantis to start working with legislators on "long-term solutions to stop COVID displacement."

They are concerned about mass evictions and foreclosures.