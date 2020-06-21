ORLANDO, Fla. — In the last few days, the Sunshine State had seen the coronavirus numbers breaking records, but Sunday’s numbers were lower at more than 3,400 cases.

According to the Florida’s Department of Health, Sunday saw 3,494 new coronavirus cases, including 17 deaths.

On Saturday, the state saw a record-breaking 4,049 cases, while Friday counted 3,822 cases and Thursday came in at 3,207.

The total hospitalization numbers since the state started recording is 13,037, however, those numbers “include anyone who was hospitalized at some point during their illness. It does not reflect the number of people currently hospitalized,” according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

On Saturday, Orange County started its face mask mandate where residents and visitors are required to wear them, however, there are no penalties or fines against those who violate it.

Meanwhile, the Tampa and St. Petersburg areas are required to wear face masks.

Despite the record-breaking numbers the state has seen in the last few days, during a news conference on Saturday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said "we're in a much better position today than we were at the beginning of April."

He also said that he is against a statewide face mask mandate and added that statewide penalties would be hurt to enforce. He said that he puts his trust in people doing the right thing.

The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirm three groups of people are more likely to have a severe form of COVID-19 if they become infected with the virus.

Older people, minorities and those with pre-existing health conditions are at highest risk of death.

The numbers show men and women getting sick at almost the same rate. But men were slightly more likely to be hospitalized, to be admitted to the ICU, and to die from COVID-19 when compared to women.

The infection rate was highest among people more than 80 and lowest among children 9 and younger.

It was also higher among those aged between 40 and 59 than people aged 60-79.