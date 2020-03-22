STATEWIDE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to keep Floridians calm during the coronavirus outbreak as more COVID-19 cases grow.

On Saturday, DeSantis gave an update on cases throughout the state. As of Saturday evening, there are a total of 763 cases, with a breakdown of 706 Florida residents and 57 non-Florida residents testing positive for the virus.

The Central Florida and Tampa counties saw some more cases of the COVID-19. The new breakdown, as of Saturday night from the Florida Department of Health, is:

Hillsborough County: 47

Pinellas County: 29

Orange County: 29

Osceola County: 21

Manatee County: 13

Seminole County: 12

Volusia County: 11

Polk County: 10

Citrus County: 8

Pasco County: 8

Hernando County: 6

Brevard County: 5

Lake County: 4

Sumter County: 4

Marion County: 2

Many Florida counties saw new cases, which can be viewed in the interactive graphics down below .

There are 12 deaths in the state.

DeSantis also offered Floridians on how they can stay safe and healthy during this uncertain time.

"If you follow the basic rules that the CDC has recommended, such as maintaining good hygiene, washing your hands, and maintaining proper social distance from people, you are going to be okay if you follow those guidelines," he said.

The governor maintaining that Florida will be able to get through this.

Meanwhile in Washington, negotiators from Congress and the White House resumed top-level talks on a ballooning $1 trillion-plus economic rescue package, urged by President Donald Trump to strike a deal to steady a nation thoroughly upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Trump continued to strike a confident tone about the nation’s ability to defeat the pandemic soon, even as health leaders nationwide acknowledged that the U.S. is nowhere near the peak for the outbreak.

"We are going to be celebrating a great victory in the not too distant future," he said.

The contagion is starting to be felt in U.S. cities far from major metropolitan areas, including places that have resisted drastic shutdown measures. About 150 countries now have confirmed cases, and deaths have been reported in more than 30 American states. There are now more than 300,000 confirmed cases worldwide, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The Associated Press contributed to the story.