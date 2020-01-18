ORLANDO, Fla. — Spectators in the thousands are expected to attend the 36th Annual Downtown Orlando Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Saturday morning.

The parade is in honor of the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., who helped pave the way for equal rights for black Americans.

"This year we expect an estimated 8,000 spectators at the parade. We are hopeful that the 2020 parade and celebration will remind our attendees 'the most precious gifts in life — like children and love and time — must never be taken for granted,'" stated Rev. Alger M. Studstill Jr., the president of the Southwest Orlando Jaycees in a press release.

Studstill stated that the theme for this year's parade is: "King 2020, The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now."

The parade starts at 10 a.m.