KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Wednesday, a Puerto Rican couple opened their seventh restaurant, their first stateside, amid the pandemic.

Owners say dealing with Hurricane Maria has prepared them for pandemic

Kiara Delgado said challenges she and her husband, Rafael Roman, faced to keep their bakeries in Puerto Rico afloat after Hurricane Maria helped them prepare to manage their Kissimmee restaurant, FL Bakery, during the global crisis.

They say their Director of Operations Leo Gonzalez keeps the six Puerto Rican bakeries, Panaderias Rafael Roman, functioning.

The U.S. territory has some of the strictest COVID guidelines in place including a curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a negative coronavirus test result taken three days before flying to the island.

Delgado said she knows it will be difficult to keep all seven business afloat but it is a risk she and her husband are willing to take.

“We want to give the opportunity to people like they’ve given to us,” Delgado said.

They plan on hiring 25 people for their new bakery located in the La Mirada shopping plaza on 3425 West Vine St.