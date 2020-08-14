&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Republican State Representative Randy Fine shares the struggles he and his family faced when they got the coronavirus, with him saying, “it’s not the flu” and admits that his lungs have been damaged by the virus.

And while he says it’s “stupid” that people do not social distance or wear a mask, he is against a face-covering mandate. He explains why in our next podcast.

In the second half of the podcast, former Democratic State Representative Dick Batchelor talks about the difficulties of campaigning during the pandemic and he says that mail-in voting will be popular for people who don’t want to expose themselves or family members to the coronavirus while waiting in line to vote.

Randy Fine's Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoteRandyFine

Dick Batchelor's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DickJBatchelor

