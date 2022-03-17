“Jumanji”-themed attractions are in the works.

​Merlin Entertainments, the U.K.-based company that operates Legoland and Madame Tussauds, announced Thursday that it had entered into an exclusive agreement with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop rides and attractions based on the popular film franchise for its parks in Europe and North America.

The deal will also include the development of “Jumanji”-themed lands, retail outlets and hotel rooms.

“We are excited to be taking our relationship with Sony Pictures Entertainment to the next level with this strategic partnership,” Merlin Entertainments chief development officer Mark Fisher said in a statement. “Our Merlin team are already hard at work developing brilliant creative concepts, which will bring to life blockbuster-famous Jumanji film across our Theme Parks and Waterparks. We can’t wait to deliver thrilling rides and experiences for guests and film fans alike!”

The first attraction to launch from this deal will be “Jumanji - The Adventure,” which will open at Merlin’s Gardaland resort in Italy next month. Riders will travel through the jungle of “Jumanji” in multi-motion vehicles, encountering obstacles as well as special effects along the way. The ride will also feature a giant animatronic called The Stone Giant, which will appear from a cave as he tries to block riders’ path.

In the news release, Merlin also stated a second attraction is already in development for a different theme park but didn’t specify the location. That attraction is set to debut next year.

The first "Jumanji" film was released in 1995 and starred Robin Williams. Most recently, the franchise has continued with "Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle" and "Jumanji: The Next Level," both of which starred Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan.

Merlin’s portfolio includes Legoland parks in Florida, California and New York as well as SEA LIFE attractions.