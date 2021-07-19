LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — President Joe Biden will take the stage at Walt Disney World's Hall of Presidents next month.

Or at least his audio-animatronic will.

What You Need To Know Disney closed the Hall of Presidents for months to install the President Biden animatronic



Biden recorded the presidential oath of office from the White House



An exact date for reopening has not been announced

Disney unveiled a look at the robotic version of the 46th president Monday on The Disney Parks Blog. Like previous (modern) presidents, the Biden animatronic will deliver the presidential oath of office as part of the attraction, using a recording by Biden himself from the White House.

We're sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the work underway to add President Joe Biden to The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom Park. Disney Imagineers are putting the final touches on the show, which will debut to guests in August: https://t.co/XokgZPjNFg pic.twitter.com/0jBQmUQ67B — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 19, 2021

The Hall of Presidents attractions at the Magic Kingdom has been closed while Imagineers installed the Biden animatronic and rearranged the previous presidents. They also set a table next to Biden with mementos tied to him, including a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Previous presidents will continue to surround Biden on stage during the presentation — including former President Donald Trump's animatronic, which took center stage from Dec. 2017 until the attraction's temporary closure on Jan. 19 2021.

The Hall of Presidents will reopen at Disney's Magic Kingdom in August. An exact date was not announced.