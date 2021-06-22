ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando is bringing back its Passholder Appreciation Days this summer.
What You Need To Know
- Passholder Appreciation Days coming back to Universal
- The celebration will run Aug. 16 through Sept. 30
- Universal has not yet released details about perks
The celebration will begin Aug. 16 and last through Sept. 30, Universal announced Tuesday.
“Let us show you the love. Passholder Appreciation Days are coming!” Universal tweeted.
So far, no details have been released about what perks and benefits Universal will roll out for annual passholders during the celebration.
In the past, perks have included discounts at select restaurants, exclusive menu items and merchandise, and dedicated entrances at the parking plaza and theme parks.
Outside of Passholder Appreciation Days, Universal offers passholders a number of perks, including early park admission on select dates, free or discounted parking and access to the Passholder lounge.