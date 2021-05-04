ORLANDO, Fla. – As part of Star Wars Day, Disney has released footage of the realistic lightsaber it’s been developing.

​The lightsaber, first teased last month during a virtual press conference, will debut at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the new Star Wars hotel, in 2022.

"Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you'll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decision and actions—or even the casual conversations you may have—determine how your personal journey unfolds," Disney said in a blog post.

The lightsaber likely features a "blade" that extends from the hilt when it's activated. But even though it’s touted as real, you can't cut someone in half with it.

Disney has revealed the "real" lightsaber it's been developing. Here's video that includes a different angle of the lightsaber being activated. Guests at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the Star Wars hotel, will be the first to see it in action. #StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/oosXD0NynO — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 4, 2021

The lightsaber won’t be the only thing guests get to see at the hotel.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will offer what Disney is calling a two-night "vacation experience" that will allow guests live out their own Star Wars adventure.

The adventure will start inside the Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Disney World where guests will enter a special Launch Pod that will transport them to the ship. After making a "hyperspace jump," guests will see the Halcyon starcuiser from viewports as they approach. From there they will board the Halcyon to start their two-day, two-night stay.

As part of the announcement, Disney shared new details about the experiences guests will find aboard Galactic Starcruiser. In addition to character meet-and-greets and a lightsaber training experience, the star cruiser will feature the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which will be guests can enjoy a breakfast, lunch and a multi-course meal in the evening.

So far, Disney has not officially released pricing details about Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser, which was originally set to debut later this year.

For a limited time, a model of the Halcyon star cruiser will be on display inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios.