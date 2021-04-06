ORLANDO, Fla. — More than six months after revealing the name of its newest thrill ride — and with fan anticipation reaching a fever pitch — Universal Orlando has finally announced the opening date for Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

​The ride, located in the Jurassic Park section of Islands of Adventure, will open to the public on June 10, Universal said Tuesday.

“The hunt begins June 10!,” Universal wrote in a tweet that also included teaser video of the ride.

Universal is calling VelociCoaster a “new species of roller coaster.”

Riders will board sleek ride vehicles and find themselves racing through a raptor paddock, reaching a top speed of 70 mph, feeling “the rush of the hunt.”

The highlight of the coaster — which can been seen by visitors across the centerpiece lagoon as they first enter the park — is the “top hat.” Riders will be propelled 155 feet into the air before plunging into an 80-degree drop. The coaster will also feature a zero-gravity inverted stall and a 360-degree barrel roll above the lagoon.

And riders will experience every drop, twist, and turn with just a lap bar holding them in place — there are no shoulder restraints.

VelociCoaster will be the first coaster based on the Jurassic World franchise and feature characters from the films; Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong reprise their roles for the attraction. Riders will also get to see raptors Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo. The ride's story is original to the attraction.

As the story goes, the attraction is part of a new carnivore expansion at Jurassic World. As riders are learning about this new cutting-edge coaster, they soon find themselves coming face-to-face with hungry velociraptors on what Universal is calling the "ultimate high-speed chase."

Universal has been conducting test runs of the coaster for the past few months, giving park visitors a tantalizing chance to see it in action. With the reopening of the bypass bridge in Islands of Adventure last month, visitors were able to get an even closer look at the coaster.

The debut of Universal’s VelociCoaster comes as other theme parks in the area prepare to open their newest attractions. At Disney World, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is expected to open at Epcot on October 1. And SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker coaster is also set to open sometime this year.