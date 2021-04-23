ORLANDO, Fla. — After being closed for more than a year, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover will reopen at Magic Kingdom "later this weekend," according to Disney World president Jeff Vahle.

What You Need To Know PeopleMover reopens “later this weekend,” according to Disney president



It closed in March 2020 for refurbishment



The attraction first opened in 1975



Read more from the Attractions Insider

He shared the news Friday on his Instagram account along with a photo of the engineering team that has been working on the ride during its refurbishment.

"On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, I stopped by to check in with the Engineering team overseeing the refurbishment of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, previously called the 'WEDway PeopleMover' when I first rode it as a teenager," Vahle wrote. "Thrilled that this team has it ready to delight a new generation when it reopens later this weekend!"

JUST IN: Walt Disney World president Jeff Vahle has announced that the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom will reopen "later this weekend." pic.twitter.com/SjguAPzBZp — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) April 23, 2021

The attraction closed in March 2020 for an extensive refurbishment. It has been undergoing continuous testing in recent months ahead of its reopening.

The PeopleMover, which takes riders on a 10-minute elevated tour through Tomorrowland, opened in 1975 and is one of the oldest attractions at Disney World.