ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is bringing back its after-hours event for graduating high school seniors.

What You Need To Know Universal sets return of Grad Bash, Gradventure



The after-hours events for students are scheduled for 2022



The events were postponed in 2020 and this year because of the pandemic

​Grad Bash will return spring 2022, the company announced Friday.

Universal didn’t hold the event in 2020 or this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The after-hours event, which will take place across Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, is scheduled for April 1, 2, 8, 29 and 30.

Universal also announced the return of Gradventure, which is the after-hours version for middle-school students. It’s scheduled for May 6, 13 and 20.

At both events, students will be able to enjoy more than 50 attractions at the parks.

SeaWorld and Busch Gardens are both bringing back their Grad Nite events for this year.

Disney World, on the other hand, put an end to its Grad Nite years ago.

Universal said it will share more details about next year’s event at a later time.

More information about Grad Bash and Gradventure can be found at universalorlandoyouth.com.