ORLANDO, Fla. – Disney World is working on "Harmonious," a new nighttime spectacular for Epcot.

For the last couple months, barges for the show could be seen on the World Showcase Lagoon. And more recently, progress on the upcoming show reached another milestone.

Over the weekend, Disney Imagineers added another show piece to the lagoon—this time a massive "ring."

The ring—which is installed on what imagineers are calling the icon show platform—stands at just over six stories tall. It will serve as the show's centerpiece, with the platform also featuring a high-density water curtain, moving lights, moving fountains and pyrotechnics.

When work is complete, the lagoon will feature five platforms arranged like a compass, according to Imagineer Zach Riddley.

Harmonious will become the main nighttime spectacular at Epcot, replacing "IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth," which shuttered in 2019 after a 20-year run. The new show will "celebrate how the music of Disney inspires people the world over," according to Disney. Familiar Disney tunes will be reimagined by a group of artists from around the world. Music producers with Walt Disney Imagineering have been remotely directing recording sessions with those artists.

So far, Disney has not shared a date for the debut of "Harmonious." More updates about the show will be shared in the coming months, Disney said.