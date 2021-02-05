ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s a time-honored tradition: After the Super Bowl, a player or players from the winning team head to Disney World for an MVP parade down Magic Kingdom’s Main Street U.S.A.

What You Need To Know No Super Bowl MVP parade at Disney World this year



Traditionally a star player from the big game is featured



Disney will still air the "I'm Going to Disney World" commercial

But this year, Disney announced Friday, it won’t be hosting its annual MVP parade.

The change is due to COVID-19 measures Disney World has put in place at its parks, including limited capacity and social distancing.

Disney still plans to keep one Super Bowl tradition in place: the iconic “I’m Going to Disney World” commercial. The commercial will air Sunday night and feature the big game’s star player saying those famous words.

The commercial has been a tradition since 1987, when New Year Giants quarterback first appeared in a commercial following the team’s win.

“Disney Parks hopes to be able to bring back our other Super Bowl traditions next year, including letting football and Disney fans see and year on their favorite player in the park,” wrote Darrell Fry, sports media director for Disney World, in a post on the official Disney Parks Blog.

Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes was the star player featured in Disney’s MVP parade last year following the Kansas City Chiefs win against the San Francisco 49ers. In 2019, New England Patriots Tom Brady and Julian Edelman were featured in the parade.

Mahomes and Brady (now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) will face-off Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Bucs.